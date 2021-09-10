stacker-Colorado



States where people in Colorado are getting new jobs

Jobs are one of the biggest reasons people move. Areas with growing job markets like Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows to determine the states where people from Oregon are finding the most new jobs. States are ranked by the number of people from Colorado that started a new job in the second quarter of 2020. Data is not available for Alaska, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

In Q2 2020, 18,934 people from Colorado started a job in another state. Keep reading to find out which states were most common.



#20. Georgia

– Started a new job in Georgia from Colorado in Q2 2020: 359

— 1.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Georgia in Q2 2020: 414

— #18 most common destination from Georgia

– Net job flow: 55 to Colorado



#19. Montana

– Started a new job in Montana from Colorado in Q2 2020: 374

— 2.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Montana in Q2 2020: 185

— #4 most common destination from Montana

– Net job flow: 189 to Montana



#18. Wisconsin

– Started a new job in Wisconsin from Colorado in Q2 2020: 384

— 2.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Wisconsin in Q2 2020: 344

— #8 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Net job flow: 40 to Wisconsin



#17. Minnesota

– Started a new job in Minnesota from Colorado in Q2 2020: 385

— 2.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Minnesota in Q2 2020: 343

— #10 most common destination from Minnesota

– Net job flow: 42 to Minnesota



#16. Nebraska

– Started a new job in Nebraska from Colorado in Q2 2020: 392

— 2.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Nebraska in Q2 2020: 451

— #3 most common destination from Nebraska

– Net job flow: 59 to Colorado



#15. Tennessee

– Started a new job in Tennessee from Colorado in Q2 2020: 397

— 2.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Tennessee in Q2 2020: 327

— #16 most common destination from Tennessee

– Net job flow: 70 to Tennessee



#14. Oregon

– Started a new job in Oregon from Colorado in Q2 2020: 410

— 2.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Oregon in Q2 2020: 323

— #6 most common destination from Oregon

– Net job flow: 87 to Oregon



#13. Missouri

– Started a new job in Missouri from Colorado in Q2 2020: 415

— 2.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Missouri in Q2 2020: 442

— #9 most common destination from Missouri

– Net job flow: 27 to Colorado



#12. North Carolina

– Started a new job in North Carolina from Colorado in Q2 2020: 433

— 2.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from North Carolina in Q2 2020: 346

— #14 most common destination from North Carolina

– Net job flow: 87 to North Carolina



#11. Oklahoma

– Started a new job in Oklahoma from Colorado in Q2 2020: 475

— 2.5% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Oklahoma in Q2 2020: 376

— #5 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Net job flow: 99 to Oklahoma



#10. Illinois

– Started a new job in Illinois from Colorado in Q2 2020: 475

— 2.5% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Illinois in Q2 2020: 729

— #14 most common destination from Illinois

– Net job flow: 254 to Colorado



#9. Kansas

– Started a new job in Kansas from Colorado in Q2 2020: 500

— 2.6% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Kansas in Q2 2020: 505

— #4 most common destination from Kansas

– Net job flow: 5 to Colorado



#8. New Mexico

– Started a new job in New Mexico from Colorado in Q2 2020: 552

— 2.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from New Mexico in Q2 2020: 527

— #3 most common destination from New Mexico

– Net job flow: 25 to New Mexico



#7. Utah

– Started a new job in Utah from Colorado in Q2 2020: 629

— 3.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Utah in Q2 2020: 574

— #6 most common destination from Utah

– Net job flow: 55 to Utah



#6. Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Colorado in Q2 2020: 670

— 3.5% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Washington in Q2 2020: 487

— #8 most common destination from Washington

– Net job flow: 183 to Washington



#5. Wyoming

– Started a new job in Wyoming from Colorado in Q2 2020: 760

— 4.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Wyoming in Q2 2020: 664

— #1 most common destination from Wyoming

– Net job flow: 96 to Wyoming



#4. Arizona

– Started a new job in Arizona from Colorado in Q2 2020: 1,121

— 5.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Arizona in Q2 2020: 1,078

— #3 most common destination from Arizona

– Net job flow: 43 to Arizona



#3. Florida

– Started a new job in Florida from Colorado in Q2 2020: 1,156

— 6.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Florida in Q2 2020: 1,204

— #13 most common destination from Florida

– Net job flow: 48 to Colorado



#2. California

– Started a new job in California from Colorado in Q2 2020: 1,674

— 8.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from California in Q2 2020: 2,328

— #8 most common destination from California

– Net job flow: 654 to Colorado



#1. Texas

– Started a new job in Texas from Colorado in Q2 2020: 2,313

— 12.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Colorado from Texas in Q2 2020: 2,497

— #6 most common destination from Texas

– Net job flow: 184 to Colorado