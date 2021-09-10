stacker-Colorado



Most popular girl names in the 70s in Colorado

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.



#50. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 755

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#891 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118



#49. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 760

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#662 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651



#48. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 773

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#627 (tie) most common name, -89.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209



#47. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 791

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159 (#348 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467



#46. Tanya

Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 795

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1797 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834



#45. Heidi

Heidi is a name of German origin meaning “nobility”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 809

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 209 (#271 most common name, -74.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,214



#44. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 818

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911



#43. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 834

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#731 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151



#42. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 849

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#911 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,589



#41. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 865

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#932 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075



#40. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 867

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 537 (#99 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 54,068



#39. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757



#38. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 888

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#982 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188



#37. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 892

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#394 (tie) most common name, -84.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935



#36. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 902

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#504 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185



#35. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 905

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327



#34. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 908

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784



#33. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 938

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759



#32. Carrie

Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 946

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837



#31. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#223 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948



#30. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 983

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538



#29. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,066

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#384 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013



#28. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,069

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830



#27. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,074

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#199 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777



#26. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,139

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443



#25. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,164

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#652 (tie) most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812



#24. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,172

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#522 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911



#23. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,217

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#160 (tie) most common name, -72.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279



#22. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,256

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241



#21. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,458

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568



#20. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,526

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#438 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920



#19. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,540

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#455 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216



#18. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,545

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 439 (#126 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433



#17. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,631

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,625 (#13 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869



#16. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,645

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1064 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805



#15. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,669

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#637 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949



#14. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,701

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#495 (tie) most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747



#13. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,945

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312



#12. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,999

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#189 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672



#11. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,102

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 603 (#78 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841



#10. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,188

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#219 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488



#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,191

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#304 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470



#8. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,247

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222



#7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,372

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#131 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112



#6. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,752

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1154 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676



#5. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,924

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#320 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291



#4. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,237

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#864 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939



#3. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,269

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285 (#192 (tie) most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009



#2. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,808

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140



#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,595

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#251 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791