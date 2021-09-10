Most popular girl names in the 70s in Colorado
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
#50. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 755
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#891 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
#49. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 760
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#662 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651
#48. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#627 (tie) most common name, -89.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
#47. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 791
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159 (#348 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
#46. Tanya
Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 795
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1797 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834
#45. Heidi
Heidi is a name of German origin meaning “nobility”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 809
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 209 (#271 most common name, -74.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,214
#44. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 818
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
#43. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 834
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#731 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
#42. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 849
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#911 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,589
#41. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 865
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#932 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
#40. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 867
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 537 (#99 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 54,068
#39. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
#38. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 888
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#982 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
#37. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 892
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#394 (tie) most common name, -84.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
#36. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 902
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#504 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
#35. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 905
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
#34. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 908
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
#33. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 938
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
#32. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 946
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
#31. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#223 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948
#30. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 983
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
#29. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,066
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#384 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013
#28. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,069
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
#27. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,074
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#199 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
#26. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,139
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
#25. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,164
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#652 (tie) most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
#24. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,172
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#522 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
#23. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,217
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#160 (tie) most common name, -72.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
#22. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,256
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
#21. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,458
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
#20. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,526
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#438 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,540
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#455 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
#18. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,545
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 439 (#126 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
#17. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,631
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,625 (#13 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
#16. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,645
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1064 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
#15. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,669
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#637 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
#14. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,701
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#495 (tie) most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
#13. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,945
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
#12. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,999
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#189 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
#11. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,102
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 603 (#78 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
#10. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,188
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#219 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
#9. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,191
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#304 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
#8. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,247
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
#7. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,372
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#131 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
#6. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,752
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1154 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
#5. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,924
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#320 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
#4. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,237
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#864 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
#3. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,269
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285 (#192 (tie) most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
#2. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,808
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,595
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#251 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
