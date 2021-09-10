stacker-Colorado



Most popular boy names in the 70s in Colorado

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.

#50. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 890

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#231 (tie) most common name, -66.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 71,405



#49. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 897

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#562 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475



#48. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 956

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#171 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,910



#47. Troy

Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning “foot soldier”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,008

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#349 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,851



#46. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,050

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 791 (#87 most common name, -24.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,095



#45. Shane

Shane is a name of Irish origin meaning “graced by God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,116

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 197 (#319 (tie) most common name, -82.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,289



#44. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,137

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1133 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,384



#43. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,143

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#327 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880



#42. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,146

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#279 (tie) most common name, -79.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551



#41. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 660 (#112 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,085



#40. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,222

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#170 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309



#39. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,269

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#5 most common name, +88.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,386



#38. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,290

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,131 (#53 most common name, -12.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996



#37. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,308

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#316 (tie) most common name, -84.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,139



#36. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,312

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#436 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646



#35. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,432

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#210 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,945



#34. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,488

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 756 (#93 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829



#33. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,501

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,048 (#64 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,945



#32. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,534

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,217 (#46 most common name, -20.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117



#31. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,586

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#425 most common name, -91.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831



#30. Chad

Chad is a name of English origin meaning “from the warrior’s town”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,747

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#999 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,598



#29. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,878

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#224 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498



#28. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,952

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,017 (#67 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 101,539



#27. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,953

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,092 (#59 (tie) most common name, -44.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901



#26. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,009

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,559 (#27 most common name, -22.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951



#25. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,014

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536 (#29 most common name, -23.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096



#24. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,076

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 504 (#136 (tie) most common name, -75.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,581



#23. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,164

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 402 (#174 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367



#22. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,185

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 661 (#110 (tie) most common name, -69.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422



#21. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,257

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#231 (tie) most common name, -86.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214



#20. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,396

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#262 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357



#19. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,430

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#201 (tie) most common name, -85.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920



#18. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,509

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 268 (#249 (tie) most common name, -89.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442



#17. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,537

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#416 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707



#16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,612

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181 (#47 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756



#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,631

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,623 (#26 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939



#14. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,690

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,680 (#3 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588



#13. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,735

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#422 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965



#12. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,821

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,545 (#28 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406



#11. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,994

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#159 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608



#10. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,373

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#14 most common name, -37.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582



#9. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,121

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 242 (#269 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870



#8. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,334

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,517 (#31 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010



#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,488

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,243 (#10 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982



#6. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484 (#33 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879



#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,607

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#74 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452



#4. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,472

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683 (#24 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004



#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,825

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,298 (#43 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669



#2. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,377

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 611 (#123 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954



#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,275

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,984 (#17 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737