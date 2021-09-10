stacker-Colorado



Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Colorado

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in counties with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 653,583 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 53.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 8, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.



#47. Kit Carson County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 8.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 88.2% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 282 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (2,245 fully vaccinated)

— 63.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#46. Lincoln County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 79.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 754 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (1,668 fully vaccinated)

— 65.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#45. Baca County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 79.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 28 (1 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (1,184 fully vaccinated)

— 61.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#44. Routt County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 76.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (86 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (16,675 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#43. Archuleta County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 76.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 192 (27 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (6,872 fully vaccinated)

— 42.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#42. Morgan County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 224 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (10,995 fully vaccinated)

— 55.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#41. Montezuma County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 80.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (13,459 fully vaccinated)

— 40.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#40. Yuma County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (3,499 fully vaccinated)

— 59.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#39. Cheyenne County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 72.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 109 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (478 fully vaccinated)

— 69.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#38. Otero County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 60.3% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 54.3% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 219 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (7,213 fully vaccinated)

— 53.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#37. Gunnison County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 57.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (10,335 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#36. Lake County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 57.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 135 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (4,125 fully vaccinated)

— 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#35. Grand County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (8,464 fully vaccinated)

— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#34. Prowers County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 156 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (4,107 fully vaccinated)

— 60.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#33. Eagle County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 408 (225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (37,653 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#32. Pitkin County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.6% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.6% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 214 (38 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (11,201 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#31. Moffat County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 65.7% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 542 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,563 fully vaccinated)

— 59.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#30. Las Animas County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.8% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 90.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (7,458 fully vaccinated)

— 40.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#29. Conejos County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.3% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (16 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,238 fully vaccinated)

— 53.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#28. Logan County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.6% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 254 (57 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (6,733 fully vaccinated)

— 65.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#27. Delta County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 132 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (12,476 fully vaccinated)

— 53.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#26. Weld County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.9% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.9% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 336 (1,089 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (159,086 fully vaccinated)

— 42.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#25. Chaffee County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 2.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 97.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 98 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (11,253 fully vaccinated)

— 35.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#24. Huerfano County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (3,149 fully vaccinated)

— 46.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#23. Teller County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 228 (58 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (11,899 fully vaccinated)

— 45.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#22. Rio Blanco County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.1% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (16 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (2,010 fully vaccinated)

— 62.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#21. Garfield County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.2% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 193 (116 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (31,188 fully vaccinated)

— 39.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#20. Alamosa County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.7% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 326 (53 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (7,512 fully vaccinated)

— 46.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#19. Fremont County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 209 (100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (17,185 fully vaccinated)

— 58.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#18. Douglas County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 240 (842 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (214,743 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#17. Kiowa County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 142 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (452 fully vaccinated)

— 62.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#16. Broomfield County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.3% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (48,417 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#15. Boulder County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.4% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (613 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (218,373 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#14. Montrose County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.1% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 199 (85 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (16,877 fully vaccinated)

— 53.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#13. Phillips County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 211 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (1,792 fully vaccinated)

— 51.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#12. Jefferson County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.9% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (1,093 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (384,449 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#11. Sedgwick County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.5% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.9% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 89 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (960 fully vaccinated)

— 50.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#10. Pueblo County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (357 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (77,179 fully vaccinated)

— 46.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#9. Denver County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.5% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 174 (1,266 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (459,077 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#8. Larimer County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.9% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (890 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (206,224 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#7. Mesa County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.9% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.9% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 325 (501 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (63,685 fully vaccinated)

— 51.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#6. La Plata County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.9% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (73 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (34,550 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#5. Arapahoe County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.1% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 229 (1,504 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (365,242 fully vaccinated)

— 35.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#4. El Paso County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (2,072 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (363,767 fully vaccinated)

— 41.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#3. Rio Grande County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.1% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 70% full in Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (28 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (5,822 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#2. Adams County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.6% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 224 (1,161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (283,216 fully vaccinated)

— 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#1. Summit County, CO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.4% more full than Colorado overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.4% more full than Colorado overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (58 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (22,630 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado