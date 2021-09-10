stacker-Colorado



Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Colorado

Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.



#50. Pitkin County

– Food insecurity rate: 8.7% (1,560 total)

— 20.2% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 8.8% (250 total)

— 39.7% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $995,000

— Cost per meal: $3.73



#49. Clear Creek County

– Food insecurity rate: 8.8% (830 total)

— 19.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 9.8% (150 total)

— 32.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $521,000

— Cost per meal: $3.67



#48. Adams County

– Food insecurity rate: 8.8% (44,230 total)

— 19.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.6% (15,780 total)

— 20.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $24,779,000

— Cost per meal: $3.28



#47. La Plata County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.1% (5,050 total)

— 16.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.6% (1,130 total)

— 27.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,459,000

— Cost per meal: $4.01



#46. Boulder County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.2% (29,610 total)

— 15.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 8.6% (5,360 total)

— 41.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $20,384,000

— Cost per meal: $4.03



#45. Routt County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.4% (2,350 total)

— 13.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 9.2% (420 total)

— 37.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,766,000

— Cost per meal: $4.40



#44. Kit Carson County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.5% (700 total)

— 12.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.1% (200 total)

— 24.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $359,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00



#43. Morgan County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.5% (2,710 total)

— 12.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8% (880 total)

— 19.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,379,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98



#42. Teller County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (2,350 total)

— 11.9% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.5% (540 total)

— 14.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,418,000

— Cost per meal: $3.53



#41. Larimer County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.8% (33,690 total)

— 10.1% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.2% (7,000 total)

— 30.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $20,546,000

— Cost per meal: $3.57



#40. Cheyenne County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (200 total)

— 9.2% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.8% (70 total)

— 26.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $103,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01



#39. Ouray County

– Food insecurity rate: 9.9% (480 total)

— 9.2% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.0% (80 total)

— 24.7% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $298,000

— Cost per meal: $3.63



#38. Gunnison County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.0% (1,680 total)

— 8.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 8.2% (240 total)

— 43.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,030,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59



#37. San Juan County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (60 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (10 total)

— 21.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $39,000

— Cost per meal: $3.84



#36. Archuleta County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (1,380 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.3% (310 total)

— 8.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $792,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36



#35. El Paso County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (72,750 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.8% (23,410 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $41,683,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35



#34. Mineral County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (90 total)

— 3.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (20 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $58,000

— Cost per meal: $3.75



#33. Washington County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (510 total)

— 3.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.8% (150 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $296,000

— Cost per meal: $3.39



#32. San Miguel County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (850 total)

— 2.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.2% (150 total)

— 30.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $481,000

— Cost per meal: $3.31



#31. Chaffee County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (2,080 total)

— 2.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.4% (400 total)

— 8.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,236,000

— Cost per meal: $3.48



#30. Denver County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.7% (75,240 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.8% (17,860 total)

— 12.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $48,166,000

— Cost per meal: $3.74



#29. Rio Blanco County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (700 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.7% (210 total)

— 6.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $420,000

— Cost per meal: $3.51



#28. Yuma County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (1,100 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.6% (360 total)

— 6.8% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $561,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99



#27. Logan County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (2,470 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.7% (630 total)

— 6.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,258,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98



#26. Custer County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.1% (530 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (140 total)

— 32.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $278,000

— Cost per meal: $3.07



#25. Kiowa County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.2% (170 total)

— 2.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.7% (60 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $87,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00



#24. Lake County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.2% (870 total)

— 2.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8% (170 total)

— 19.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $591,000

— Cost per meal: $3.98



#23. Lincoln County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (660 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9% (180 total)

— 8.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $401,000

— Cost per meal: $3.56



#22. Montrose County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (5,130 total)

— 12.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,520 total)

— 14.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,124,000

— Cost per meal: $3.56



#21. Prowers County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (1,490 total)

— 13.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.1% (460 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $752,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95



#20. Dolores County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (230 total)

— 14.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (70 total)

— 22.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $144,000

— Cost per meal: $3.66



#19. Mesa County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (18,870 total)

— 14.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (5,540 total)

— 15.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $10,607,000

— Cost per meal: $3.29



#18. Saguache County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (840 total)

— 17.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.4% (260 total)

— 26.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $496,000

— Cost per meal: $3.46



#17. Moffat County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (1,690 total)

— 18.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (530 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,040,000

— Cost per meal: $3.60



#16. Conejos County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (1,080 total)

— 22.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (450 total)

— 41.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $627,000

— Cost per meal: $3.40



#15. Fremont County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (6,420 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (1,520 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,548,000

— Cost per meal: $3.23



#14. Sedgwick County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (320 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (120 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $172,000

— Cost per meal: $3.14



#13. Rio Grande County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (1,550 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (470 total)

— 22.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $913,000

— Cost per meal: $3.44



#12. Montezuma County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (3,600 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (1,100 total)

— 32.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,986,000

— Cost per meal: $3.23



#11. Hinsdale County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (120 total)

— 28.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (20 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $79,000

— Cost per meal: $3.85



#10. Pueblo County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (23,230 total)

— 28.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (7,360 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $12,006,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02



#9. Huerfano County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (960 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3% (230 total)

— 45.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $516,000

— Cost per meal: $3.14



#8. Delta County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (4,410 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5% (1,240 total)

— 40.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,460,000

— Cost per meal: $3.26



#7. Las Animas County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (2,070 total)

— 33.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (470 total)

— 28.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,124,000

— Cost per meal: $3.18



#6. Alamosa County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (2,340 total)

— 33.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (700 total)

— 22.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,339,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35



#5. Baca County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.8% (530 total)

— 35.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (140 total)

— 31.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $252,000

— Cost per meal: $2.78



#4. Otero County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (2,990 total)

— 50.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (950 total)

— 47.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,543,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02



#3. Costilla County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (650 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (180 total)

— 76.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $380,000

— Cost per meal: $3.42



#2. Crowley County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,070 total)

— 70.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.7% (180 total)

— 69.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $612,000

— Cost per meal: $3.35



#1. Bent County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.4% (1,130 total)

— 78.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.0% (230 total)

— 78.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $590,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05