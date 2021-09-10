stacker-Colorado



Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 7 had reached649,741 COVID-19-related deaths and 40.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Sep. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.



#50. Sedgwick County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (3 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,655 (262 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (957 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#49. Garfield County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (82 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,262 (6,764 total cases)

— 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (57 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (30,988 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#48. San Juan County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,813 (86 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (613 fully vaccinated)

— 47.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#47. Chaffee County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (28 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,624 (1,959 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (26 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (11,186 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#46. Boulder County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (462 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,140 (26,552 total cases)

— 98.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (240 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (217,561 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#45. Dolores County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,299 (150 total cases)

— 98.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (1 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (727 fully vaccinated)

— 38.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#44. La Plata County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (83 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,442 (4,746 total cases)

— 98.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (47 total deaths)

— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (34,408 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#43. Otero County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (27 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,861 (2,168 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (69 total deaths)

— 202.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (7,163 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#42. Archuleta County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (21 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,003 (1,263 total cases)

— 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 21 (3 total deaths)

— 83.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (6,845 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#41. Costilla County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,998 (272 total cases)

— 98.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (6 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (2,027 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#40. Yuma County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,151 (1,017 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (18 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (3,485 fully vaccinated)

— 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#39. Teller County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (41 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,362 (2,123 total cases)

— 98.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (19 total deaths)

— 40.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (11,830 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#38. Jefferson County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (940 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,248 (53,902 total cases)

— 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (834 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (382,476 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#37. Logan County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (36 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,711 (4,193 total cases)

— 97.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (69 total deaths)

— 146.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (6,671 fully vaccinated)

— 47.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#36. Broomfield County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (114 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,038 (5,664 total cases)

— 98.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (77 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (48,216 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#35. Baca County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (6 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,053 (360 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (5 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (1,174 fully vaccinated)

— 42.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#34. Denver County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (1,250 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,170 (81,229 total cases)

— 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (872 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (456,613 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#33. Lake County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (14 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,308 (919 total cases)

— 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 12 (1 total deaths)

— 90.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,108 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#32. Prowers County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (22 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,313 (1,377 total cases)

— 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (25 total deaths)

— 64.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (4,059 fully vaccinated)

— 41.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#31. Morgan County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (53 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,042 (2,919 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (96 total deaths)

— 164.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (10,893 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#30. Montezuma County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (48 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,166 (2,400 total cases)

— 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (29 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (13,376 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#29. Conejos County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,750 (800 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (27 total deaths)

— 163.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (3,191 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#28. Pueblo County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (330 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,447 (20,963 total cases)

— 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (440 total deaths)

— 108.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (76,580 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#27. Summit County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (62 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,950 (4,326 total cases)

— 97.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 29 (9 total deaths)

— 76.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (22,510 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#26. Rio Grande County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,310 (1,049 total cases)

— 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (20 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (5,781 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#25. Arapahoe County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (1,353 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,557 (69,315 total cases)

— 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (766 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (362,783 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#24. Phillips County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,012 (427 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (13 total deaths)

— 144.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (1,778 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#23. Adams County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (1,106 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,901 (66,753 total cases)

— 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (757 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (280,777 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#22. Ouray County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,209 (357 total cases)

— 98.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (5 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (2,739 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#21. Larimer County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (798 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,936 (31,892 total cases)

— 98.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (261 total deaths)

— 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (205,247 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#20. Gunnison County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (41 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,020 (1,575 total cases)

— 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 46 (8 total deaths)

— 63.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (10,302 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#19. Douglas County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (825 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,782 (34,351 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (257 total deaths)

— 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (213,576 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#18. Hinsdale County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,732 (47 total cases)

— 99.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (414 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#17. Moffat County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (33 new cases, +154% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,802 (1,302 total cases)

— 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (31 total deaths)

— 86.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (4,523 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#16. Elbert County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (67 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,954 (2,126 total cases)

— 98.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (16 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (8,105 fully vaccinated)

— 47.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#15. Pitkin County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (47 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,973 (2,838 total cases)

— 97.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 23 (4 total deaths)

— 81.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (11,149 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#14. Rio Blanco County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,891 (752 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (7 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (2,004 fully vaccinated)

— 44.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#13. El Paso County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (1,948 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,547 (83,187 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (944 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (361,109 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#12. Park County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (52 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,497 (1,036 total cases)

— 99.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 37 (7 total deaths)

— 70.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (7,665 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#11. Routt County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (74 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,539 (2,702 total cases)

— 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (21 total deaths)

— 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (16,613 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#10. Weld County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (1,005 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,677 (37,890 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (364 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (157,973 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#9. Mesa County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (479 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,678 (19,551 total cases)

— 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (282 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (63,357 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#8. Alamosa County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (52 new cases, +247% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,883 (1,929 total cases)

— 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (39 total deaths)

— 92.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (7,449 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#7. Kit Carson County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (24 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,568 (750 total cases)

— 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (14 total deaths)

— 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (2,238 fully vaccinated)

— 44.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#6. Grand County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (54 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,747 (1,691 total cases)

— 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (7 total deaths)

— 64.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (8,429 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#5. Clear Creek County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (37 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,103 (592 total cases)

— 99.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (4 total deaths)

— 67.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (4,095 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#4. Eagle County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (210 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,249 (7,304 total cases)

— 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (29 total deaths)

— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (37,417 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado



#3. Lincoln County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (23 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,453 (1,109 total cases)

— 96.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (5 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.8% (1,642 fully vaccinated)

— 49.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#2. Las Animas County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (62 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,306 (1,495 total cases)

— 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (17 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (7,399 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado



#1. San Miguel County, CO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 514 (42 new cases, +223% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,728 (1,041 total cases)

— 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 37 (3 total deaths)

— 70.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (5,817 fully vaccinated)

— 24.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado