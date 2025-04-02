‘Superman’ Nikola Jokić posts historic 61-point triple-double in Denver Nuggets defeat to Minnesota Timberwolves

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Even by Nikola Jokić’s absurdly lofty standards, his performance on Tuesday night was something special.

The three-time NBA MVP put up 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Denver Nuggets from losing 140-139 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a double overtime classic.

Jokic’s 61 points are the most scored in a triple-double in NBA history and mark a new career-high, while it is also the most points any player has scored in a game this season.

The Serbian star also becomes only the second player in NBA history after Wilt Chamberlain in 1963 to lose a game when posting at least 50 points in a triple-double, per ESPN.

It’s not even the first time Jokić has recorded a historic triple-double within the last month, after posting the first 30-20-20 triple-double in league history against the Phoenix Suns in early March.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone called Jokić “Superman.”

A wild finale to the contest concluded with Nickeil Alexander-Walker hitting two free throws to seal the win for Minnesota.

Moments earlier, Russell Westbrook had stolen the ball back for Denver but then missed an open layup. Westbrook then fouled Alexander-Walker on a three-point attempt at the other end as the game clock expired, giving the Timberwolves guard three free throws to win the game.

Alexander-Walker made the first two and then deliberately missed the third to ensure the clock expired again with just 0.2 seconds remaining.

“I feel awful for him,” Malone said of Westbrook. “When you put forth that kind of an effort, you put so much into and you don’t get the result, I just feel bad for our guys.

“It never comes down to who deserves to win, but our guys did everything within their power to win that game and it didn’t go our way.

“We’ve just got to regroup and find a way to get one tomorrow night.”

Jokić’s record-breaking night further emphasized his MVP credentials and again highlighted the frequent lack of help he endures on a consistent basis. Though fellow Nuggets star Aaron Gordon did add 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists on the night in the losing effort.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 34 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Julius Randle and Alexander-Walker had 26 points each as six Minnesota players hit double figures.

The Timberwolves have now won three straight to climb to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference as they bid to avoid the play-in, while the Nuggets remain the No. 3 seed.

Steph Curry goes off

Steph Curry cooked up a vintage performance on Tuesday, dropping 52 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125.

The 37-year-old hit 12 three-pointers in the contest. It is the 15th 50-point game of Curry’s career, tied for sixth all time with Damian Lillard.

Curry’s final line was 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a block, and he surpassed Jerry West to move up to 25th in the NBA’s all-time scoring charts.

“Fifty-two points with people draped all over him, all game long,” Kerr said, per ESPN. “I’ve been watching this for 11 years, and actually longer before I became his coach.

“You get a real sense of just the magnitude of his talent. The guy is amazing to watch.”

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Warriors, who have won three straight and jump ahead of the Grizzlies into the No. 5 seed in the West.

Ja Morant had a team-high 36 points for Memphis, whose slide down the standings continues with a fourth consecutive loss.

