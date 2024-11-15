Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson via unanimous decision of highly anticipated bout

By Homero De la Fuente and Jonny Velasquez, CNN

(CNN) — YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson via unanimous decision of their highly anticipated professional bout on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Fighting in front of 72,300 fans at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Paul controlled most of the fight against Tyson winning via unanimous decision after all three judges ruled in his favor, with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

With the victory, Paul improves to 11-1 in his professional career, including seven knockouts, and becomes the sixth fighter to defeat the Hall of Famer in his career.

“First and foremost Mike Tyson, it’s such an honor,” Paul told Tyson after the match. “He’s the G.O.A.T. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him.”

The opening rounds were fairly tame, as the two boxers got acclimated to each other’s fight styles.

Tyson came out aggressively in the third round, clipping Paul early. However, Paul responded several moments later, catching Tyson with several well thrown punches, appearing to rock the former heavyweight champion.

The 58-year-old also started to show signs of fatigue for the first time in the match.

Paul continued to take control of the fight from there, landing his combinations, and giving Tyson trouble with his jabs. Tyson showed bursts of energy throughout the later rounds but never proved to be a real threat.

Tyson was asked after the fight if he felt like he proved to the world that he could go the distance, despite his age.

“I didn’t prove nothing to anybody only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do,” Tyson said.

In his professional career, Tyson was known for his brutal knockouts, winning in emphatic fashion against legends such as Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes. His last professional victory was in February 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne with a first-round knockout. His last fight was an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which finished as a draw.

Netflix viewers report widespread issues streaming fight

Friday night’s fight was Netflix’s first live-boxing event, that included seven action-packed bouts.

However, viewers on social media reported throughout the night that they were having trouble watching the event on the streaming platform. Some of the issues included buffering delays, lags, and trouble loading the fight.

According to DownDetector, around 90,000 viewers reported outages in the hour leading up to the fight.

Some social media viewers posted images of their frozen TV screens, and others of the spinning loading wheel, saying they had to reload the app in order to watch it.

Another reported problem was sound from the broadcast, most notably during an interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. As he was speaking with other analysts, Jones’ microphone didn’t seem to be working, making it hard for viewers to hear what he was saying.

Netflix declined to comment on the issues.

The streaming platform will next show two NFL games on Christmas Day, after signing a three-season deal with the league. Also starting in 2025, WWE’s weekly “Raw” show will be featured on the platform.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

