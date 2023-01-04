Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ of move to Al Nassr and says his work in Europe is ‘done’

By David Close, CNN

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled by his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, explaining he made the move having “won everything” in Europe.

Ronaldo will earn an estimated $200 million a year with Al Nassr, according to Saudi state-owned media.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life, in football. As you mentioned before, in Europe my work, it’s done. I won everything,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said. “I played the most important clubs in Europe and for me now, it’s a new challenge.”

The 37-year-old also revealed a number of clubs from around the world had attempted to sign him.

“I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs, in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me but I give the word to this club for the opportunity,” he said.

Despite a disappointing Qatar 2022 with Portugal, Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups. He started Portugal’s round of 16 and quarterfinal matches on the substitutes bench, losing his place in the starting lineup after manager Fernando Santos opted to play Gonçalo Ramos in his place.

That came soon after his high-profile breakup with Manchester United, which was caused by an interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan where Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club.

In the interview, he also stated he had a lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag, and cast doubt on whether he would return to the team.

Despite clearly slowing down on the pitch in the twilight of his career, the Portuguese star was adamant he would be able to have an impact with Al Nassr.

“I’m a unique player so it’s good coming here,” Ronaldo said. “I beat all records there so I want to beat a few records here as well.

“So for me, it’s a good chance, as you say this contract is unique, because I’m a unique player as well so for me it’s normal.”

