Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after on-field collapse and Bills-Bengals game is postponed

By Homero De la Fuente and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL said in a statement.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. An ambulance was brought onto the field and he was administered CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the NFL statement said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The game has been postponed due to Hamlin’s medical emergency, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in the statement. The game was stopped at 5:58 of the first quarter.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in contact with the game officials at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to determine fate of the game, according to the broadcast.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Bills for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.