Tournament favorite Brazil out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties

By Ben Church, CNN

Brazil, the favorite to win this year’s World Cup, is out of Qatar 2022 after losing to Croatia on penalties 1-1 (4-2) in Friday’s dramatic quarterfinal.

It had looked as though Neymar had won it for Brazil after he scored a stunning solo goal in extra-time — tying Pele’s international scoring record for the Seleção — but Bruno Petković broke Brazilian hearts with a last-gasp equalizer to send the game to penalties.

It was Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livaković who was the hero yet again in the shootout, saving Rodrygo’s first effort before defender Marquinhos saw his attempt hit the post which sent Croatia through to the semifinals.

Livaković also saved three penalties in his side’s victory against Japan in the previous round.

