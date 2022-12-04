England cruises past Senegal 3-0 to reach World Cup quarterfinals as Harry Kane makes Three Lions history

By Matias Grez, CNN

England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for a second tournament in a row thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Senegal.

It was a sluggish start from the Three Lions, but two quickfire goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane at the end of the first half sparked a brilliant performance and put Gareth Southgate’s men in complete control of the match.

Kane’s goal was his 11th for England at a major tournament, the most by any Three Lions player in history.

Bukayo Saka added gloss to the scoreline in the second half, dinking the ball wonderfully over Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy after being found by Phil Foden’s low cross, as Aliou Cissé’s side never looked like it was getting back into the game.

The result and performance are as good as England has produced in knockout football under Southgate and will undoubtedly have set off renditions of ‘It’s Coming Home’ up and down the country.

Reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020 has given this side invaluable experience in the latter stages of tournament football and fans will be hopeful this group of players can finally put an end to 56 years of hurt.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.