Injured Little Leaguer’s skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is ‘most likely’ to return to Utah

Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old’s recovery. He will “most likely” return to Utah after the procedure.

Oliverson injured himself by falling out of a bunk bed at the tournament’s dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 15.

The young athlete was airlifted to a children’s hospital in a critical condition on August 15. His father told CNN he was “fighting for his life,” with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the days since, Oliverson has made impressive strides toward recovery, as documented on the @miraclesfortank Instagram account.

“He is no longer going to be transferred to SLC tomorrow,” the update posted on Monday reads. “His doctor in PA feels like he is ready to get his skull cap put back in! This is going to take place on Friday.

“Originally, they had told Jace and Nancy that it would be 6-8 weeks before this could happen. This is an amazing miracle within itself! He will most likely be transferred to SLC next week after this procedure is complete.”

The post added that Oliverson “had many amazing moments of progress today” including walking across nearly the entire hospital floor “with little to no help!”

Oliverson was also able to open his right eye on Monday, the post added, due to a reduction in the swelling.

“Easton was pretty nauseous, and did throw up,” the post stated. “They are going to start to cut down his feeding tube food to try and get him hungry to eat like normal. He had a cheeseburger for lunch and was able to keep it down!”

The positive update arrives a day after results from a CAT scan came back “normal” as doctors assessed the 12-year-old who fell and hit his head a second time going to the bathroom unaccompanied on Saturday night.

The post added: “We couldn’t be more proud of him, grateful for the medical staff that is caring for him, and amazed at the miracles that we continue to see every day.”

