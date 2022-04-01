FIFA World Cup draw: Spain and Germany to face off in mouth-watering group stage match

By Matias Grez, CNN

Spain and Germany will face off in the headline act of the group stages at the 2022 World Cup after the draw for the tournament was made in Doha on Friday.

Group E is undoubtedly the most intriguing, with the Spanish and Germans joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand.

Host nation Qatar will play Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup and are also joined by the Netherlands and Senegal in Group A.

Group B also offers up a number of interesting clashes, with 2018 semifinalists England facing the USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

More to follow…

