Aaron Rodgers agrees to stay with Green Bay Packers, Pat McAfee says

National Football League quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

Pat McAfee, host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” a show in which Rodgers regularly appears as a guest, said Tuesday that the star quarterback would continue to play for the team.

McAfee said Rodgers told him, “Why don’t you let the people know that I am officially returning to the Green Bay Packers.”

Earlier, McAfee tweeted, “According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK.”

In February, the 38-year-old was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year and the fourth time in his 17-year career.

Speculation that Rodgers may retire grew after he won the MVP award, saying, “It’s been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years.”

Also Tuesday, NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers and the team agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension.”

McAfee, again implying he spoke with Rodgers, disputed the financial details of Rapoport’s reporting.

CNN has reached out to the Packers and Rodgers through his agent for comment.

In recent months, Rodgers’ off-the-field actions landed him in the news. He and Shailene Woodley ended their engagement in February, one year after Woodley announced the engagement to the public during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Rodgers also made headlines for his thoughts on Covid-19 vaccinations. After admitting to testing positive in November, Rodgers missed the Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Packers lost 13-7.

During an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” that same month, Rodgers confirmed he was unvaccinated against Covid-19 and was disappointed with the treatment he was receiving in the media.

Rodgers said the media was on a “witch hunt” to find out which players were vaccinated and blamed reporters for him saying he was “immunized” back in August.

Rodgers said if any reporter would have asked a follow-up question, he would have explained he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but that he’s a “critical thinker.”

He did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said.

The decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body,” he said.

In November, the NFL issued fines to the Packers, Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard after its review found the team and its two players did not follow league Covid-19 protocols.

The league determined Rodgers and Lazard each attended a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated, a violation of protocols prohibiting unvaccinated players from gathering outside of team facilities in a group of more than three players.

The NFL said while the team did not sanction the party, it was aware of the party after the fact and was being fined for failure to report the violations to the NFL and failure to discipline Rodgers and Lazard.

Rodgers has played his entire NFL career with the Packers, who drafted him as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, according to his biography on the Packers website.

Rodgers was named most valuable player in February, making it the second straight year — and fourth overall — that he has been named MVP. He also won for his play in the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons.

He has won one Super Bowl — XLV in 2011 — with the Packers, where he was named the game’s most valuable player. Only one other player has won more season MVPs in his career, according to the team’s website — Peyton Manning, with five.

The star finished the 2021 season throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions while leading the Packers to the top seed in the NFC with a 13-4 record. The team would go on to lose in the NFC Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers.

