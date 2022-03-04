Shane Warne: Australian cricket great dies of suspected heart attack aged 52

By Aleks Klosok and Ben Church, CNN

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, considered one of the greatest players in history of the sport, has died at the age of 52, his management company confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March,” said a statement from MPC Entertainment.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne was one of cricket’s most lethal bowlers, with 708 Test wickets to his name — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka.

He was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World on three separate occasions, and one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the 20th century. As a legacy, Warne’s is unrivaled — the sport’s greatest ever leg-spinner.

Perhaps his greatest moment came in the 1993 Ashes series against England when he delivered ‘the ball of the century’ to completely bamboozle Mike Gatting. The video of the delivery has been shared extensively on social media as news of his death spread.

Warne’s last tweet came just 12 hours before his death was confirmed, as he paid tribute to fellow Australian cricket icon Rod Marsh who died after suffering a hearth attack aged 74.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.