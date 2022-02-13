Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday

<i>Lars Baron/Getty Images</i><br/>The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's cross-country skiing 4x10m relay on Sunday.
By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Women’s 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
  • Men’s 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Women’s 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
  • Men’s 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary

Speed Skating

The full medal table can be found here.

