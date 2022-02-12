Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.

Biathlon

Men’s 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee

Skeleton

Women: Hannah Neise, Germany

Ski Jumping

Men’s large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway

Snowboard

Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA

Short Track Speed Skating

Men’s 500m: Gao Tingyu, China

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.