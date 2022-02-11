Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Women’s super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland

Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands

Skeleton

Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany

Snowboard

Men’s snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Speed Skating

Men’s 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden

