Aaron Rodgers is named NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2nd year in a row

By Jacob Lev, CNN

For the second straight year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named AP NFL Most Valuable Player.

The award, announced at Thursday’s NFL Honors Awards, marks the fourth of his 17-year career, as he also won for his play in the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons.

Rodgers finished the 2021 season throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions while leading the Packers to the top seed in the NFC with a 13-4 record. The Packers would go on to lose in the NFC Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 38-year-old has played his entire career in Green Bay and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011, where he was named the game’s most valuable player. Only one other player has won more season MVPs in his career, according to the team’s website — Peyton Manning with five.

Rodgers, who has been unclear about his future in the league, said after winning the award, “It’s been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.