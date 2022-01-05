Skip to Content
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa to enter country

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Novak Djokovic’s visa to enter Australia to compete in the Australian Open has been canceled, the country’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an on-camera interview with local media Thursday.

Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and visa has been subsequently canceled,” he said.

This is a developing story — more to come

