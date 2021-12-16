Fourth English Premier League game postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

By CNN Sport staff

The English Premier League announced on Thursday that Leicester City’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled to be played later in the day, has been postponed due to “an increase in positive Covid-19 cases within Leicester’s squad.”

The league said in a statement that the increase in cases “has left the club [Leicester City] with an insufficient number of players available to fulfill the match,” adding that Leicester City’s first-team training ground was closed on Thursday morning to help contain the outbreak.

It’s the fourth Premier League game to be postponed in the space of a week.

Earlier on Thursday, Brentford manager Thomas Frank urged the league to postpone the full round of league games this coming weekend — December 18 to December 19 — to allow clubs to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.

“The Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs,” Frank told a news conference.

“To postpone this round (of Premier League games) […] would give everyone a week at least to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is fine and we break the chain at every club,” added the Danish coach.

The Premier League did not immediately respond to CNN when asked about Frank’s comments.

