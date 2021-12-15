Chicago Blackhawks reach settlement with former player who said he was sexually assaulted by a coach in 2010

By Seán Federico-O’Murchú, CNN

The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, the professional hockey player who said he was sexually assaulted by a former Blackhawks video coach in 2010, have reached a settlement, according to a joint statement from the team and Beach’s attorney.

“The parties are pleased to announce that today’s mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach,” according to the statement from Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, and Blackhawks owners Rocky and Danny Wirtz.

“The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach. As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”

CNN has reached out to the National Hockey League for comment.

Beach, then identified as only John Doe, filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks in May, alleging he was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, the then-video coach. He further alleged the team was made aware of the assault but failed to act.

In October, an independent investigation commissioned by the team found that Aldrich had engaged in sexual misconduct while he was with the Blackhawks in 2010. In response, the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for what it described as “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

After the findings were released, Beach identified himself as John Doe and the team offered its “deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010.”

“It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to Aldrich for comment several times since the allegation against him surfaced but hasn’t received a reply. No criminal charges have been filed against him for the allegation.

According to the independent investigation, Aldrich said his encounter with a previously unnamed player was consensual. Since the report was released, Beach has said he was the unnamed player.

Aldrich left the Blackhawks in 2010 and went on to work with USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame and Miami University in Ohio, according to the report. He also worked at Houghton High School in Houghton, Michigan, where he was arrested and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2013.

Beach now plays for the TecArt Black Dragons Erfurt in Germany.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Jillian Martin contributed to this report.