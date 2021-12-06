Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies at Santa Anita

By Stella Chan and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Kentucky Derby winning horse Medina Spirit died today at the Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

“Following the completion of a routine morning workout, Medina Spirit collapsed on the track at Santa Anita Park and died suddenly of a probable cardiac event according to the on site veterinary team who attended to him,” Santa Anita Park said in a statement.

