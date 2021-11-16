Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City defender facing two additional rape charges

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape by the Cheshire Constabulary, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday.

Mendy was previously charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in August.

The 27-year-old Manchester City player has been summoned to appear in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 17.

Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service says the alleged events took place between October 2020 and August 2021 and relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City on August 26, when the original charges against him were announced.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” Manchester City said at the time.

CNN has reached out to Mendy’s representatives but has not received an immediate response.

