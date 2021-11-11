PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested in connection with an alleged attack on teammate

By Becky Thompson, CNN

Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on a teammate, the French club said on Wednesday.

In a statement, PSG said: “Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

“Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

According to the New York Times, Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from a car and beaten on her legs with metal bars.

Hamraoui was left badly bruised but with no broken bones in her legs, the New York Times reports.

Diallo started for PSG in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Tuesday.

The police in Versailles have said that they are not providing any additional information at this time.

CNN has reached out to Diallo, Hamraoui and the prosecutor’s office for comment.

Update: A previous version of the story featured reporting from L’Equipe on a potential motive for the alleged attack, which has since been amended. This story has been updated to reflect that change.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.