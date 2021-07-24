Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
All 11 gold medals have been awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of who clinched gold:
Archery
- Mixed Team: Republic of Korea
Cycling
- Men’s Road Race: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
Fencing
- Women’s Epee Individual: Yiwen Sun, China
- Men’s Sabre Individual: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary
Judo
- Women’s -48kg: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo
- Men’s -60kg: Naohisa Takato, Japan
Shooting
- Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Javad Foroughi, Iran
- Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Qian Yang, China
Taekwondo
- Women’s -49kg: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand
- Men’s -58kg: Vito Dell’aquila, Italy
Weightlifting
- Women’s 49kg: Zhihui Hou, China
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the event title for Women’s 10m Air Rifle. It has been fixed.
