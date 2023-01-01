US wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship. The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves. Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored. In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1. Canada faced Sweden in the late game.

