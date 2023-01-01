Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State

The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-rankled Penn State Nittany Lions. Led by quarterback Cameron Rising, the seventh-ranked Utes defeated Southern California in the Pac-12 title game to earn a second straight berth in the Rose Bowl after losing 48-45 to Ohio State last year. The Nittany Lions finished with a 10-2 record behind veteran quarterback Sean Clifford and freshman running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Penn State returns to Pasadena on Monday for the first time since 2017, a wild 52-49 loss to the Trojans.

By The Associated Press

