Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. Austin Watson and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, and Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots.

