Olfosson’s 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks

DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz added a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Alexander Barabanov and Oskar Lindblom scored, and James Reimer stopped 26 shots for the Sharks.

