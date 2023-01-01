Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz. Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket. Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 17 off the bench. Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 14 points apiece.

