Forest boosts EPL survival hopes with 1-1 draw vs Chelsea
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea whose troubles on the road continued. Forest has beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and produced an impressive performance Sunday despite falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener for Chelsea. Forest put in a good second-half display which was rewarded with Serge Aurier’s equalizer just after the hour mark. Chelsea did at least avoid a fourth straight away defeat but will require huge improvement to close the seven-point gap on the top four. The draw for 18th-place Forest was marred by alleged homophobic chanting from some Forest supporters toward traveling fans. The club says “The matter will be investigated.”