Brown, Newell lead California to 80-76 victory over Colorado

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Brown sank 9 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12). Newell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points, Kuany Kuany scored 11 and DeJuan Clayton scored 10 with three assists. Thiemann scored all his points in the first half — sinking 4 of 6 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws — to guide the Golden Bears to a 39-27 lead at halftime. KJ Simpson paced Colorado (9-6, 1-3) with 25 points and five assists.

