Andreescu beats Muguruza at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major winner Muguruza in 2 hours, 12 minutes. Andreescu improved her head-to-head record against former top-ranked Muguruza to 3-0. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is expected to play his first round match Monday against Constant Lestienne of France.

