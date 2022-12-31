Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
By JAMES ROBSON
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer. In agreeing a contract until 2025, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has ended speculation about his future after having his contract terminated by Manchester United last month. Ronaldo says, “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.” Al Nassr described the deal as “history in the making.”