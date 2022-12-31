Radford leads Texas A&M over Prairie View A&M 86-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and Texas A&M led start to finish an 86-66 victory over Prairie View A&M. Radford buried two 3-pointers to give the Aggies (8-5) a 6-1 lead and he finished the first half with 18 points. He made 5 of 6 shots — 4 of 4 from beyond the arc — and all four of his free throws to guide Texas A&M to a 53-32 lead at intermission. Wade Taylor IV and reserve Manny Obaseki both had 11 points by intermission as Texas A&M shot 64% (16 of 25) and made 7 of 11 from beyond the arc (63.6%). Yahuza Rasas hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 10 first-half points for the Panthers (4-9), but his teammates made only 8 of 26 attempts (30.8%).

