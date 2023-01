BOSTON — Frankie Policelli scored 17 points as Stony Brook beat Northeastern 65-61. Policelli also contributed eight rebounds for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris added 16 points and Tanahj Pettway scored 15. The Huskies were led by Jahmyl Telfort with 16 points.

