No. 3 Houston converts turnovers into 71-65 win over UCF

HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and No. 3 Houston held on for a 71-65 win over Central Florida. J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and Jamal Shead scored 11 points for Houston. The Cougars shot 38%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers. Houston forced 13 UCF turnovers and converted them into 20 points. Darius Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Ithiel Horton and Taylor Hendricks each scored 14 points and C.J. Kelly scored 11 points for the Knights.

