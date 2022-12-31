Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night. Jokic finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The two-time reigning NBA MVP was 8 of 15 from the floor, marking his team-record 26th straight game shooting 50% or better. He has 84th career triple-doubles. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Nuggets with 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Denver remained tied with New Orleans for the top spot in the Western Conference. Tyler Herro had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.