WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Malik Miller scored 28 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 61-54. Miller also had nine rebounds and six steals for the Bears (5-8). Khalil Turner added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Burke scored 10. Pano Pavlidis led the way for the Hawks (4-12) with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

