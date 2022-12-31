Miles, No. 18 TCU rally for 67-61 victory over Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and No. 18 TCU rallied in the second half for a 67-61 victory over Texas Tech in the teams’ Big 12 opener. The Horned Frogs won their 10th consecutive game. They took their first lead since early in the first half when Miles hit a driving layup for a 59-58 edge with 3:37 remaining. The Red Raiders led by 13 just before halftime and were still up by nine midway through the second half. Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime.

