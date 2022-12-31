Late field goal puts Pitt over No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls kicked five field goals, including a 47-yarder in the final seconds, and Pitt beat No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl. The Panthers, playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. UCLA grabbed a 35-34 lead on T.J. Harden’s 8-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining. The late scoring drive started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left. Pitt then drove down the field, using two spikes to stop the clock, and kicked a field goal for the win.

