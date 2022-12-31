Everton holds Man City 1-1 despite another Haaland goal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Demarai Gray scored a spectacular equalizer as struggling Everton ended 2022 by earning an unexpected 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Erling Haaland looked to have put the defending champions on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium with his 21st league goal. The prolific Norwegian struck in clinical fashion after 24 minutes but Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour. John Stones earlier hit the post against his former club but Everton showed great resilience to hang on and limit City’s formidable Haaland-led attack. It ended a run of three straight losses for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

