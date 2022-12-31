Ellis rallies USC late, Trojans top Washington, 80-67

SEATTLE (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 points and USC earned its seventh straight victory, pulling away from Washington late to earn an 80-67 win on the road. Ellis scored 16 points in the final 10 minutes of the second half, answering a run that put Washington in front by three points. Ellis’ point total matched his output in an 82-76 win over BYU in November and was a point shy of his season high 28 in a 74-71 win over No. 19 Auburn December 18.

