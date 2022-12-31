Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has stumbled in its first game since a seven-week World Cup break after being held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a Catalan derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off. Barcelona was in control from the fourth minute after defender Marcos Alonso scored with a header. But Espanyol striker Joselu Mata equalized from a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by Alonso. Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was sent off in the 78th and Espanyol’s Vinicius Souza was dismissed in the 80th. Barcelona will finish the year ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference at the top of the Spanish league.

