Arsenal stretches EPL lead with 4-2 win at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal has stretched its Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton which was capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal 3-0 up by the 47th minute and seemingly cruising to an easy win. But Kaoru Mitoma kept Brighton in the game with a goal 25 minutes from time. Odegaard then provided a sublime throughball for Martinelli to race half the length of the field and restore the three-goal advantage. Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension by claiming his first Premier League goal in the 77th. Arsenal took full advantage of City’s slip-up earlier in a 1-1 draw at home against Everton.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.