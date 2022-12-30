Vikings seek to complete regular-season sweep of Packers

The NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings will attempt to complete a regular-season sweep of the Green Bay Packers when the division rivals face off Sunday at Lambeau Field. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns when the Vikings beat the Packers 23-7 at Minnesota on the season’s opening Sunday. The Packers are below .500, but still have a chance to earn a fourth straight playoff appearance. The Packers had won three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21 before the Vikings ended their reign this season.

By The Associated Press

