US, Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S. has beaten Czech Republic at the mixed teams United Cup when Frances Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match. Tiafoe won the first set 6-3 at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney but trailed 4-2 in the second to his Czech opponent when the match ended due to Machac’s injury. The Americans went into the second day of the five-match encounter leading 2-0 after opening singles wins on Thursday by Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys. But two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova saved seven set points to beat Jessica Pegula to keep the Czechs in with a chance of victory. Britain, Greece, France, Italy and Switzerland also had victories.

