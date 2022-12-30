Truong scores 24, No. 19 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 77-63

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both career highs, to lead No. 19 Gonzaga to a 77-63 win over Pepperdine, the Bulldogs’ sixth-straight win. Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and Eliza Hollingsworth had 16 and both grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ally Stedman led Pepperdine with 16 points but was 6-of-24 shooting. Truong hit all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 11 points in the first quarter, five in the last 69 seconds, as Gonzaga closed with a 7-0 run for a 24-16 lead. The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second quarter to push the lead to 14.

